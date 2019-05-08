Her Justice Honors Matthew A. Feldman At Its Annual Photography Auction & Benefit

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Justice is thrilled to honor Matthew A. Feldman, Esq., Co-Chairman at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP at its Annual Photography Auction & Benefit, May 9th.

A member of the firm's Executive Committee, a partner and Co-Chair of the Business Reorganization and Restructuring Department, Matt is also a member of the Her Justice Board of Directors and an ardent advocate of its work.

"When Cathy Douglass formed Her Justice, she recognized a basic truth: asking for help is not a sign of weakness," stated Matt Feldman. "As women across New York City step forward to get the assistance they need from Her Justice, they empower themselves to access the justice they deserve and build a better life for themselves and their children."

Stellar photographs by many renowned American artists are up for auction this year, including works by Daniel Kramer, Matthew Pillsbury, Bob Gruen, Gail Albert Halaban, and Gillian Laub. Theanne & Matthew Feldman, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP are among this year's Diamond Sponsors ($75K+) of the event.

"Every day, too many women living in poverty in New York City are left to navigate the courts on their own. Often, when they do, they come up short," said Executive Director, Amy Barasch. "Thanks to the incredible commitment of dedicated volunteer lawyers, Her Justice ensures that over 4,000 of those women – and their children – get the help they need. At our Annual Photography Auction & Benefit, we celebrate the work of our partners, and recognize that their continued support allows us to level the playing field for our clients."

Her Justice has provided free legal help to women living in poverty in New York City for over 25 years. Last year, Her Justice reached more than 4,000 women, and nearly doubled legal outreach to isolated immigrant and other marginalized communities.

About Her Justice

Her Justice is a nonprofit organization that takes a 'pro bono first' approach to the provision of legal services to women living in poverty in all five boroughs of New York City. In 2018 the small staff of 18 lawyers and legal assistants trained and mentored almost 2,000 volunteer attorneys, ensuring that every year thousands of women and their children receive free legal help in family, divorce and immigration cases.

