Herbal & Organic Mascara Market Size Worth $156.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global herbal and organic mascara market size is expected to reach USD 156.5 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for organic makeup products and awareness regarding the harmful effects of the synthetic and chemical ingredients in cosmetics are expected to drive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, gel/cream based herbal mascara is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

Offline distribution channel led the global herbal and organic mascara market with an overall revenue share of over 80% in 2018

North America held the leading market share of 34.9% in terms of revenue and is projected to continue leading In the forthcoming years

The market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of main players such as Ecco Bella ; Ulta Beauty, Inc.; Lotus Herbals Limited; Odylique; JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS; Au Naturale, Llc; RMS Beauty; Endlessly Beautiful; Skin2Spirit; and EVXO Cosmetics

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Herbal & Organic Mascara Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid, Gel/Cream), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/herbal-organic-mascara-market

Continuously evolving make up trends and influence of social media and beauty bloggers is anticipated to drive the demand for makeup products, such as mascaras, especially among young generation. In addition, growing popularity of natural ingredients is expected to result in increasing use of organic and herbal mascara. Most companies opt for social media marketing and product promotions through makeup artists, vloggers, and social media influencers to introduce their new products. However, mass market brands choose celebrity endorsements to endorse their products to gain from their credibility. For instance, in 2017, Revlon, added Gwen Stefani, the American singer to its lineup of brand ambassadors.

Liquid mascara is anticipated to hold the largest share of the herbal and organic mascara market. The product is anticipated to register increased usage owing to its light weight, easy application, and long lasting effect. Manufacturers focus on product innovation to enhance user experience and to reach newer consumer base. For instance, in February 2019, Inika launched new mascaras with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, in three variants, namely, The Mascara, Bold Lash, and Curvy Lash.

Online distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Online channels display a wide assortment of product with detailed information as well as customer reviews. This increases the ease of purchase through online channels. Moreover, availability of discounts and offers coupled with fast shipping is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the segment. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. and MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS provide easy purchase of herbal and organic mascara online.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Innovative promotional strategies coupled with launch of daily use herbal and organic mascara is anticipated to fuel the regional demand. Moreover, government initiatives to promote domestic cosmetic industry are projected to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, innovative reforms by the government of Indonesia have marked domestic cosmetic industry under the National Development Plan for Industry. This factor is projected to drive the regional market for herbal and organic mascara.

Grand View Research has segmented the global herbal and organic mascara market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Herbal and Organic Mascara Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Liquid



Gel/Cream

Herbal and Organic Mascara Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Herbal and Organic Mascara Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Beauty & Personal Care Industry, by Grand View Research:

Body Firming Creams Market – The global body firming creams market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2018.

The global body firming creams market size was valued at in 2018. Hair Removal Products Market – The global hair removal products market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The global hair removal products market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. Facial Care Market – The global facial care market size was valued at USD 94.2 billion in 2018. Rising awareness regarding importance of facial products in order to maintain a healthy skin

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.