Herbal Cosmetics Market to register a growth of USD 24.84 billion at a CAGR of 5.64% | Increasing Preference for Online Shopping will be a Key Trend | Technavio

Our research report on "Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Herbal Cosmetics Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate in 2021: 6.09%

Key market segments: Product (skin care, hair care, and body care) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 40%

Herbal Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd., Ayur Herbals, Emami Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Herbal Cosmetics Market Trend

Increasing preference for online shopping

There has been a gradual spike in the adoption of online channels and marketplace. The significant increase in the number of online shopping portals and the penetration of smartphones across the globe have enabled vendors to sell their personal care products, including herbal cosmetics, through the online distribution channel. Third-party marketplaces offer online shopping portals that allow consumers to compare and collect information about personal care products, including herbal cosmetics, and offer valuable feedback. In addition, market players have started selling their products through their web portals, and this provides convenience to consumers to shop online, in turn, boosting the herbal cosmetics market growth during the forecast period.

Herbal Cosmetics Market Challenge

High Cost of Herbal Cosmetic Products

The high cost of herbal cosmetic products will be a major challenge for the herbal cosmetics market during the forecast period. The production costs of herbal cosmetic products are comparatively higher than other alternatives due to the great labor inputs required to make these products. Manufacturers often use high-quality raw materials to produce these products because of the stringent regulations made by governments regarding the production of herbal cosmetic products. These raw-materials are highly priced, in turn, limiting the growth of the market.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the herbal cosmetics market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The herbal cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product line extensions and innovative offerings to compete in the market.



Some of the key market vendors are:

APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd.

Ayur Herbals

Emami Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

LOreal SA

Patanjali Ayurved

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Weleda Group

Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Skin care

The skin care segment held the largest herbal cosmetics market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing traction of personalized herbal skin care products in developed economies such as the US, France, and Canada, where consumers with high disposable incomes spend on premium and luxury herbal skin care products.

Hair care



Body care

Regional Market Analysis

APAC emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of herbal cosmetics market. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the growing concerns about personal hygiene and wellness and the increase in the number of beauty salons. China and Japan are the key markets for herbal cosmetics in APAC. Furthermore, various e-commerce vendors are offering discounts on the purchase of products, such as herbal cosmetics, in the region. Such offers are likely to increase online sales of herbal cosmetics during the forecast period.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The hair care market size has the potential to grow by USD 26.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Cosmetic Skin Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The cosmetic skin care market has the potential to grow by USD 50.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis are focused on emerging market trends and actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio