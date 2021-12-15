Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market to Reach US$ 5.8 Bn by 2031, finds TMR Study
-Prospects of role of Ayurvedic brands to roll out easy to consume tablets and pills of herbal extracts to stimulate demand
-Measures to improve the quality of life and health related to urban lifestyle propels growth
Dec 15, 2021, 06:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 – 2031, according to a recent market research publication by TMR. The growing focus on reconfiguring food and exercise habits to improve the quality of life and health is fueling the growth of herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market. Growing concerns among consumers about the presence of hazardous chemical compounds in food that are related to health disorders are increasing the use of herbal extracts.
Nutraceuticals are being marketed to serve the needs to improve the quality of life and health related to significant changes in food habits. Fast-paced lifestyle of individuals in urban areas restricts the benefits associated with natural living, thus fueling the demand for herbal extracts. Nutraceuticals with herbs and herbal formulations have fewer side effects or reactions, which make for their growing popularity worldwide.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83654
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market – Key Findings of Report
Popularity of Dietary Supplements for Preventive Health Fuels Growth
The outbreak of the recent pandemic and the increasing incidence of infectious diseases are driving individuals to use dietary supplements and functional foods to keep diseases at bay. Companies in the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market are capitalizing on the trend to boost the adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods.
The development of mobile apps and telemedicine for information on dietary supplements obtained from natural ingredients provides impetus to the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market. Extracts of cinnamon, tulsi, and aloe vera are some ingredients used in nutraceuticals that are boosting the adoption of nutraceutical products.
Development of New Extraction Processes Address Drawbacks of Predecessor Ones
Companies in the herbal extracts in nutraceutical market are playing a key role in developing new environment-friendly extraction processes. Supercritical fluid extraction, microwave-assisted extraction, and pressurized liquid extraction are some modern extraction methods that are beneficial in terms of lower organic solvent consumption, higher selectivity, and shorter extraction times than traditional extraction processes. Increased production yield and saving on human labor are some other benefits of these new extraction processes. Such pursuits favor the growth of herbal extracts in the nutraceuticals market.
Ask for Special Discount on Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=83654
R&D for New Herbal Extracts to Expand Demand
Several governments are undertaking programs to elevate awareness about the benefits of natural extracts and components. Some manufacturers of naturally healing products are also engaging in R&D to develop new herbs and herbal extracts for nutraceuticals. The increasing endorsement from health experts for these products is leading to swelled consumer confidence in these products.
Medicinal plants serve as the key ingredient of some nutraceutical products. In order to elevate the use of medicinal plants, research studies are being undertaken for detailed understanding of plant extracts. The objective is to develop innovative formulations for nutritional and therapeutic applications.
The integration of study of herbal medicine with nanotechnology is emerging as a useful approach in the herbal extracts in the nutraceuticals market. The advantage lies in improving the efficacy of plant extracts, and at the same time, reduces their concentration, toxicity, and adverse effects.
Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83654
The ability to use high concentration herbal medication in nano carrier packaging over the entire course of therapy is an innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. This cements growth in the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market.
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market – Growth Drivers
- Growing acceptance of antioxidant-rich herbal supplements for disease prevention boosts herbal extracts for nutraceuticals market
- Strong therapeutic abilities of herbal extracts to prevent skin, hair, dental disorders, and to fight sickness stimulates growth of the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market
Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83654<ype=S
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market are
- Akay, Synthite Industries Ltd
- Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.
- Gurjar phytochem Pvt. Ltd.
- Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
- All-Seasons Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
- Bioprex Labs
- Star Hi herbs
- Plant Lipids
- BOS Naturals
- Vidya Herbs
- K. patels
- OmniActive Health Technologies
- Bioingredia, Bhumi Naturals
- Sami-Sabinsa Group
- Arjuna Extracts
- GFP Herbals
- Olive Lifesciences
- Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
The herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market is segmented as follows;
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Type
- Cinnamon Extract
- Fenugreek Extract
- Curcumin Extract
- Amla Extract
- Pomegranate Peel Extract
- Ashwagandha Extract
- Aloe Vera Extract
- Gurmar Extract
- Brahmi Extract
- Cumin Seeds Extract
- Onion Extract
- Green Coffee Extract
- Garlic Extract
- Mangosteen Extract
- Sugar Beet Extract
- Orange Peel Extract
- Guggul Extract
- Tulsi Extract
- Licorice Extract
- Moringa Leaf Extract
- Piper Betel Extract
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Extraction Process
- Solvent Extraction
- SCFE
- Spray Dried
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Form
- Powder
- Liquid
Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Market:
Organic Herbal Extracts Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organic-herbal-extracts-market.html
Curcumin Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/curcumin-market.html
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/herbal-supplements-and-remedies-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/herbal-extracts-in-nutraceuticals-market.htm
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article