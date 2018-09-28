Herbalife Nutrition Donates $30,000 to Build New Roof for Winston-Salem YWCA's Best Choice Center

"The Best Choice Center is a key contributor to the transformative health and wellness of the community, and we are proud to be a partner in that positive change," said Mark Evans, general manager of the Herbalife Nutrition Innovation and Manufacturing Facility Winston Salem and senior vice president of Global Supply Chain.

The donation will assist in removing old roof shingles and turbines and repairing decking, creating a healthy environment for Best Choice Center employees and students.

"Since the company moved to Winston-Salem, Herbalife Nutrition has been a steady partner to the YWCA, especially the Best Choice Center," said Christy Respess, President & CEO, YWCA of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. "They seem to anticipate our needs, and this challenge grant for the roof could not be more important after the hurricanes this past fall. We are so fortunate to be an Herbalife Casa."

Since opening the Herbalife Innovation Manufacturing facility in 2013, the Company, along with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, has prioritized community involvement in Winston-Salem and surrounding areas, through employment opportunities, volunteerism, non-profit healthy nutrition and lifestyle exposure through community service and events.

Evans added, "It's important to us to support an organization that is dedicated to educating and enriching the lives of children to grow up and pursue their dreams"

In addition to financial support from Herbalife Nutrition and Herbalife Nutrition volunteers, the YWCA Best Choice Center is supported by the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation as a Casa Herbalife partner. Through the partnership, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation provides support for nutrition, nutrition education, academically focused programs, and after school care and enrichment activities to children in the community.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to global trends of poor nutrition and obesity, a population that wants to age in a healthier manner, skyrocketing public healthcare costs as well as providing an opportunity to meet the needs of the rising number of entrepreneurs. Herbalife Nutrition offers high quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. The Company's direct sales model provides individuals with an entrepreneurial business opportunity to be their own boss and work either full or part-time.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its more than 130 community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition programs around the globe that help bring good nutrition to children. The Company and HNF also provide aide to organizations focused on the general wellness of communities such as the American Cancer Society, Save The Children and the American Red Cross.

Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

About the YWCA of Winston Salem and Forsyth County

YWCA of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County was founded in 1908 by church women in the community to assist girls coming into the city to work for Reynolds Tobacco Company and Hanes Knitting Company. The YWCA continues its commitment to eliminating racism and empowering women by continuing to fund local programs.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.herbalife.com

