Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Pledges an Additional $1 Million to Support At-Risk Children in Recognition of Giving Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) announced today it will commit an additional $1 million to expand its Casa Herbalife program to more than 20 new community partners who provide access to good nutrition for children all over the world. The Casa Herbalife program, established in 2005, currently serves more than 100,000 children in more than 50 countries, including orphanages, after school centers, and other community organizations.

"On Giving Tuesday, and every day, we should remind ourselves of the often-cited verse 'To whom much is given, much is expected' because we all have a responsibility to care for our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable amongst us," said Alan Hoffman, president of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation. "Thanks to the generosity of the Herbalife Nutrition community, this $1 million grant will help at least one vulnerable population, children, lead healthier and happier lives."

Furthermore, the foundation's partnerships with local charities expanded once again in 2018 with the opening of seven new Casas in Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and two in Vietnam, bringing the number of partners to more than 130 organizations.

For a list of Casa Herbalife locations or for more information about the Foundation visit http://www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

