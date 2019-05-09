Herbalmax invests in education with Healthy Science Blog

"We approach health and human wellness with vigorous curiosity that is slightly obsessive. Our scientists are meticulous in the research, design and manufacture of safe, proprietary products of unsurpassed quality, while keeping the customer firmly at the center of their focus," vaunts Lynda Bateman, Herbalmax Director of Media.

One of the goals of the Herbalmax blog is to build a key-word search engine for quick reference within a go-to information center for the consumer with well-written, easily accessible articles on health and well-being, industry news, and the latest scientific breakthroughs.

"Our articles are fact-based, content-heavy, yet easy to read, which makes them perfect for prominent media like the San Francisco Chronicle, Houston Chronicle, the Connecticut Post and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Additionally, we have appeared on NBC affiliates, the New Jersey Star Ledger, The OC Register and the respected and trending online magazine, The Ageist," notes Bateman.

The Company has redefined what it means to be clear and informational in an often purposefully dense supplement marketplace and believes an "industry library" for the purposes of educating the public about nutraceuticals puts real science directly in front of the consumer looking for answers to health questions.

Bateman adds, "We are thinking ahead to even more user-available mediums including a monthly Healthy Science Newsletter, a comprehensive free info-series on nutraceuticals, and a downloadable, Healthy Science Podcast."

As an established and trusted firm in the health industry for 20 years, Herbalmax is confident that an information-based narrative will empower the consumer and reflect the core values of the company.

Dr. Mohamed Shaharuzzaman, Ph. D., a Senior Scientist at Herbalmax Inc. is one of the driving forces behind the new approach. "As a scientist, it is my job to base everything I do on facts to produce the best product. That ethos resonates very well as a company core value and continues to be our central message going forward."

