Herbivore Raises $15 Million In Series A Funding Led By Silas Capital

Founded in 2011 by Alex Kummerow and Julia Wills out of their Seattle kitchen, Herbivore offers an assortment of non-toxic, therapeutic products crafted with its iconic minimalist aesthetic. A social media darling, its line of 35+ SKUs ranges from skincare to bath & body, formulated with pure, active, highly concentrated vitamins, minerals and botanicals. The company currently sells through more than 500 doors globally, including prominent retailers such as Nordstrom, Credo, Space NK, Carbon Beauty, Follain and the industry leader Sephora — where it launched in 2015 and now represents one of the retailer's fastest growing and most productive skincare brands.

Kummerow, the company's Co-CEO, expressed his excitement about the new partnership and the growth prospects for the business. "Skincare was the initial category to embrace clean beauty, and Herbivore was one of the original brands helping to pioneer that movement. Having bootstrapped the business to date, we are eager to leverage this capital infusion to expand our manufacturing capabilities and increase brand awareness through digital and in-store marketing."

"This is a tremendously exciting time for Herbivore. With Silas and S1 Fund on board, along with our highly talented and growing executive leadership team and staff, we are well-positioned for strategic and meaningful growth as we continue to solidify our standing as a category leader in clean skincare," added Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer Wills.

Silas focuses on category leading brands within the emerging growth segment of the consumer landscape. The firm not only invests capital to help these companies grow, but also brings significant resources and capabilities to actively assist in company growth through their expertise in e-commerce and digital expansion, alongside their knowledge of traditional wholesale and retail channels. Current investments include ILIA Beauty, HATCH, Boll & Branch, Bellroy, Casper, Naadam, Summersalt and Lord Jones.

Brian Thorne, Partner of Silas, stated, "We have tremendous respect for what Alex and Julia have been able to accomplish in a relatively short period of time without the benefit of any outside invested capital to date. Herbivore's 100% natural formulations uniquely marry tangible results and sensorial luxury at an accessible price point – a proposition that has earned the brand its coveted status among consumers, influencers, retailers and investors alike. Already one of the fastest growing skincare brands at Sephora, we look forward to strengthening that relationship, while amplifying the company's e-commerce business and sizeable Instagram presence."

Jeremy Triefenbach, Partner of S1 Fund, added, "Having worked closely with the company as a financial consulting resource over the past few years, we're excited to further reinforce our partnership – as Herbivore is one of the initial investments of our recently launched venture capital fund. We believe that the business has tremendous upside and look forward to continuing to help the Alex and Julia meet the insatiable consumer demand for their products."

ABOUT HERBIVORE

ABOUT SILAS CAPITAL

Since 2011, Silas Capital has been an active emerging growth equity and venture capital investor that partners with consumer brands, in order to help these companies achieve significant revenue growth and profitability, improve operational efficiency, and increase brand recognition and value. The complementary backgrounds of the firm's partners comprise executive leadership roles across growth equity and venture capital firms, as well as operating companies, which allows the group to deliver on a unique value-add proposition to the management teams, founders and companies with whom we partner. We not only invest capital to help these companies grow, but also bring significant resources and capabilities to actively assist in the growth of revenue through our expertise in e-commerce and digital expansion, alongside our knowledge of traditional wholesale and retail channels. Previous and current investments for Silas include Bare Snacks, Bellroy, Boll & Branch, Casper, Chief, Dos Toros, Dr. Roebuck's, HATCH, ILIA Beauty, Naadam, Lord Jones and Summersalt to name a few. Learn more at www.silascapital.com.

ABOUT S1 FUND

Over the past 5 years, Stage 1 Financial has built a strong and validated pipeline of deal flow for our Investment Partners by delivering core Accounting, Finance & Business Intelligence services to emerging consumer brands that are potential investment candidates. Stage 1 Financial has now launched S1 Fund, which will allow investment alongside Venture Capital & Private Equity Partners in emerging consumer companies that Stage 1 Financial believes has a significantly reduced risk profile and high probability of success for our investors. Current investments for Stage 1 include HATCH, Lemon Perfect and Spudsy. Learn more at www.stageonefinancial.com.

