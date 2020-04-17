HerbNJoy Continues Expansion In Northern California

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California-based HerbNJoy announced the continued expansion of their premier luxury cannabis retail delivery service in the Bay Area to include San Francisco, the South Bay, and the East Bay. HerbNJoy has been serving customers throughout the Bay Area Peninsula since its opening with a comprehensive menu, great prices, and outstanding customer service.

Due to the Shelter-In-Place order made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many storefront dispensaries are temporarily closed and unable to provide access to those who are looking to purchase cannabis from a safe, trusted, and reliable retailer. HerbNJoy is expanding its delivery zone in order to reach more of those affected. Additionally, HerbNJoy is pleased to provide a contactless electronic payment solution.

HerbNJoy is committed to exercising best practices to ensure coronavirus control and prevention. All employees wear gloves and masks, including when packing customer orders and when delivering to the recipient. Employees exercise social distancing both within stores as well as at time of delivery. Customers receive real-time GPS tracking of their delivery driver's location to monitor their location, allowing them to meet their driver only once they have arrived.

HerbNJoy's extensive menu offers potent varieties for the higher tolerance patients, as well as low dosage options for those who are looking to try cannabis for the first time. A wide selection of edibles, beverages, and wellness products complement their more standard offerings of flower, concentrates, and vape products.

Knowledgeable and experienced cannabis specialists are available by phone or text to provide accurate and correct answers to any questions about products. Orders can also be scheduled in advance.

New cities in their delivery zone in the East Bay include Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Alamo, Danville, Blackhawk, San Ramon, Dublin, Castro Valley, Union City, Newark, and Fremont. In the South Bay, delivery is now available in San Jose, Milpitas, Santa Clara, Cupertino, Campbell, and Sunnyvale. This is in addition to their existing delivery zone which includes Mountain View, Los Altos, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside, Redwood City, San Carlos, Belmont, Foster City, San Mateo, Burlingame, Hillsborough, Millbrae, San Bruno, South San Francisco, Brisbane, and Daly City.

