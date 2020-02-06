Hercules Tires Announces Year-Round Sports Partnership with Van Wagner

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tires, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), and Van Wagner announced today a leading-edge exclusive multi-year partnership spanning eight NCAA conferences and 32 colleges and universities. Throughout the month of March, Hercules Tires will receive dominant exposure as the title sponsor of an unprecedented six Division I Basketball Championships, including the America East Conference, Big South Conference, Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Southland Conference, and Western Athletic Conference (WAC). Additionally, Hercules will be Official Tire sponsor of the West Coast Conference and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, all leading up to the NCAA tournament.

As the exclusive partner, Hercules Tires will also receive an integrated year-round marketing presence across all of Van Wagner's 38 college and university partners including title sponsorship of the 2020 Big South Conference Basketball and "Back to School" campus tours activating at all Big South member institutions.

"We're excited to enter into an official partnership with Van Wagner and to put our brand on this truly national platform" said Senior Vice President of Hercules Tires Joshua Simpson. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to introduce Hercules Tire at a grassroots level to millions of fans through media and on-site exposure. We will have the opportunity to create an authentic relationship and be top of mind when it's time to make a tire purchase."

"Although Hercules Tires has been around since 1952 we are continuously working to grow brand awareness with our target audience, and felt this partnership was great way to support our initiatives," said Hercules Director of Marketing Nakia Medlin. "Not only do we get to engage with passionate college basketball fans during championship season, this unique partnership allows us to integrate our brand and engage with these colleges and universities throughout the year in multiple sports. This engagement will allow us to build a connection with not just the student fan base on campus, but also alumni, faculty and the local community as well.

Mike Palisi, Executive Vice President of Van Wagner said: "This is a first for our industry, and we're incredibly proud to have found the ideal partner in Hercules Tires; a company whose core values and principles are aligned with what we strive for in college athletics: honesty, respect, leadership, and performance."

The partnership comes with a variety of marketing and media assets during basketball championship season including courtside LED signage, in-arena activations and an integrated linear and digital TV package. Hercules Power Program dealers will also have the opportunity to join Hercules Tires during on-site activations through championship events to promote their local businesses as well.

To follow Hercules Tires year-round activations be sure to visit @HerculesTires on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

About Hercules Tires

Hercules Tires is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, light truck, medium truck and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted Hercules to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value.

Hercules is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

About Van Wagner

Van Wagner is a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC that creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, properties, and colleges. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner Sports is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and the highest levels of international soccer, sponsorships sales, premium ticketing, college multi-media rights, and in-venue content production at the world's biggest sporting events. www.vanwagner.com

Media Contact

Sarah Ferguson

Allison+Partners for ATD

972.965.3130

sarah.ferguson@allisonpr.com

Jessica Kessel

Director, Corporate Communications for ATD

704.516.1162

jkessel@atd-us.com

Michael Palisi

Van Wagner

212.699.8627

mpalisi@vanwagner.com

SOURCE Hercules Tires