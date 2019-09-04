HerdX is a Finalist at New Zealand Awards Ceremony

"New Zealand is one of the top livestock exporters in the world of all-natural products. Yet, we have found that so few people in other countries understand the very unique ways that New Zealand producers work to create environmentally friendly, naturally raised lamb and beef. Our system uses proprietary technology to tell that story to consumers around the world in a blockchain verified, trustworthy way," says Ron Hicks, HerdX Founder and CEO.

Interestingly, both companies are leaders in their respective industries. Rocket Lab is building rockets to "connect us, keep us safe, help us understand our planet..." HerdX has the same mission focused in the food industry. HerdX connects supply chain participants, reflecting safety and understanding to consumers through transparency.

To find out more information about HerdX visit www.herdx.com. To learn more about the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand visit www.amcham.co.nz.

HerdX is an agricultural technology company that uses smart tags and data to help farmers monitor animal movement, identify health anomalies and increase operational efficiencies, giving them new insights so they can know their herds even better. The HerdX Livestock Solution continues through to every part of the supply chain, including shippers, processors, and packers. Finally, the end consumer is able to see information on their mobile device that is far beyond what can be found on a label.

