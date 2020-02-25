Here Are the Top 10 Benefits of Training With Body20, From Body20 on East Spanish River in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each training session at Body20 is tailored for every athlete. Using modern technology, workouts at Body20 recruit deep muscle fibers that aren't typically targeted at the gym. This intense workout uses electro-muscular stimulation (EMS) to replicate the stimulation of muscle fibers. The added stimulation makes one 20-minute workout each week equivalent to hours in the gym.

What are the top 10 benefits of training with Body20?

Call 561-931-2566 for more information.

Training that is easy on the joints, reducing strain and injury.

Correction of muscular imbalances

Strengthening of core and abdominal muscles

Increased overall strength and endurance

Improvement of posture

Reduction in cellulite

Relief from back pains

20 minutes equals hours of conventional strength training

Increased muscle definition

Fully customizable to reach fitness goals

Body20 Studios is a revolution in fitness. Each of the trainers at the Body20 Studios in Boca Raton is trained to customize a one-on-one program that includes EMS to help give normal strength training a boost. Designed for a person too busy to spend hours in the gym, workouts at Body20 use unique dynamic movements and electrical stimuli to help people achieve their fitness goals without spending all of their time working out.

Get a tailored workout at a Body20 Studio in Boca Raton.

Body20's East Spanish River location is conveniently located on 3785 N. Federal Highway #100 in Boca Raton with a friendly team of trainers that are passionate about helping people break through their fitness plateaus. Unique to this location is their partnerships with other health-conscious businesses in their building.

At their additional locations, Body20 Studios offer EMS workouts for strength and cardio. With personal one-on-one training, these workouts are tailored to each individual. Body20 Studios in Boca Raton provides intense and monitored workouts that aim to help people achieve their fitness goals. The Body20 team is equipped to help everyone, including fitness beginners, get back into shape.

Each Body20 studio offers a complimentary assessment and a 12-minute full-body workout with a personal trainer.

Get in shape with 20 minutes a week at Body20 Studio in Boca Raton.

Get a Complimentary Session.

Busy people looking to maintain their physical fitness and overall well-being may benefit from working out at a Body20 Studio. With the intensity of the workout and the one-on-one guidance from trainers, people who work out at Body20 Studios say they are happy with their results. Call 561-931-2566 for more info. Or connect through Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/Body20EastSpanishRiver?ref=w9427417.

Related Images

consider-top-10-benefits-of.jpeg

Consider Top 10 Benefits of Training With Body20, located on East Spanish River in Boca Raton.

Call 561-931-2566 for more information.

SOURCE Body20 East Spanish River

Related Links

https://body-20.com

