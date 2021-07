Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

"Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price."

Iconic design

Nothing like you've seen before, the raw beauty of ear (1)'s stripped down aesthetic features transparency to expose the engineering, including microphones, magnets and circuit board. Everything that is ear (1) is there with purpose - from the instantly recognizable red color signal for 'Right' to the case's playful fisheye dip that helps secure the buds. Not only does it look distinct, ear (1) was designed for advanced comfort. Each earbud weighs in at just 4.7g, and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customizable liquid silicone tips.



Pure sound

Pure sound starts with a big driver, 11.6mm to be exact. The audiophiles at Teenage Engineering painstakingly dialed in the software and hardware for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance. Behind the scenes, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures you never miss a beat.

State-of-the-art noise cancellation

Active Noise Cancellation on ear (1) uses three high definition mics to bring your music, films, and podcasts into sharp focus. Use Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments like when on an airplane or at the office. When you're ready to let the world back in, activate Transparency mode. For loud and clear calls, Clear Voice Technology was specially-developed for ear (1) to reduce distractive background noise, like wind.



Raw power

Power runs deep on ear (1) with up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case[i]. The compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging - 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power. The Nothing ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers.



Additional features include Find My Earbud, EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and Gesture Control customization via the ear (1) App[ii], as well as In-Ear Detection and Fast Pairing[iii]. The ear (1) earbuds are also sweat and water splash resistant.



Availability for Nothing ear (1) starts at 9 am EDT on 31 July 2021 via a limited drop on nothing.tech. Open sales begin on 17 August 2021 across 45 countries and regions, including the USA, Canada and the UK, both at nothing.tech and select retailers.



To stay updated on all the latest information, please follow Nothing on Instagram and Twitter, or visit nothing.tech and subscribe to the newsletter.

About Nothing

Nothing is dedicated to removing the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. Based in London, Nothing wants to inspire people to believe in the positive potential of technology again. Starting 2021, Nothing will begin bringing back artistry, passion, and trust to the field of consumer technology.

Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including; Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

Contact

[email protected]

[i] Battery life is dependent on ear (1) settings, usage, environment and other factors.

[ii] App is compatible with Smartphones Android 5.1 and above and iOS 11 and above

[iii] Pair instantly with compatible Android devices. Just open the case, hit the pair button, and enjoy.

SOURCE Nothing