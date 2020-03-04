Here For Good Project sponsors local art contests

PLANO, Texas, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Oaks Church has launched the Here For Good Project and is calling all local artists to consider what it means to be here for good in their community. It is sponsoring two art contests that will reward unique t-shirts and mural designs with cash prizes, totaling $4,500, to help spread a "Here For Good" message throughout the DFW metroplex.

Here For Good is a project to help Chase Oaks Church love the cities and neighborhoods where it is located. It's also a rally cry to encourage people to come together for the common good of individuals, families and their community. This project provides creative ways to do good in their workplace and neighborhoods or in their everyday life.

Chase Oaks is supporting local artists because communities win when artists thrive. Artists are encouraged to be inspiring, innovative and profound as they create one-of-a-kind designs associated with the idea of being Here For Good, whatever that may mean to them in their community.

The Here For Good T-Shirt Design Contest is offering a $500 cash prize for each artist whose design is selected. The winning designs will appear on t-shirts that will be sold at four Chase Oaks Church locations throughout the North Dallas area.

For artists working on a larger scale, the Here For Good Mural Contest offers three outer walls of their church locations in Plano, Sachse and Fairview where each of the award-winning designs will earn a $1,000 cash prize.

The contests are open to adults 18 years and older that reside within the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The deadline for submission is March 22, 2020. Visit https://hfgcontest.com/ to learn more about the #HereForGood art contests.

About Chase Oaks Church

Chase Oaks Church is one church with many campus locations, including Legacy, Sloan Creek, Woodbridge, Richardson, En Español and a Family Community Center in Plano, Texas. At every Chase Oaks campus, people can come as they are, be transformed and make a difference through local and global partnerships. Chase Oaks Church has a rich history of reaching out to its neighbors and bringing them into community. For more information, visit https://www.chaseoaks.org/.

