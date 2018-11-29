Here We Grow Again!!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTown Lenders, Inc. has taken another big step toward becoming one of the best mortgage companies in the country!

HomeTown Lenders has added on two amazing co-managers, Chris Kelso and Cary Cox, to aid with expansion in the greater Houston area as well as the Texas Market across the state.

The two of them, along with their great team , generate an estimated $180 million in annual mortgage volume. The partnership is the latest in HomeTown's aggressive market expansion with Texas being one of the company's key states in their Vision plan updated in 2017.

"We were looking to expand our footprint in the state of Texas and we found the right guys to help us do that in the form of Chris and Cary. When we met those two, we knew they operated under the same core values and work ethic we do and would be a great fit," said Billy Taylor, CEO of HomeTown Lenders, Inc. "At the end of the day we were really looking for individuals with the right character. We found that with Chris and Cary and know growth will follow."

HomeTown operates on a simple philosophy: Recruit the best, Retain who we have, and Remember who got us here. That philosophy is continuing to push them to new heights during this extended period of growth.

"I was looking for a mortgage company that represents what I stand for in Faith, Hope, and Passion," said Chris Kelso, Branch Manager . "I found not only the right company in HomeTown, but also the right Family!"

HomeTown offers several unique selling points that can vary based on each individual case, but at the core, it's putting each other first and allowing their branches to use their own creativity to flourish and surpass their goals.

Cary Cox, Branch Manager , stated, "Coming to HomeTown allowed me to focus all my energy on my passion for Reverse Mortgages as well as share my passion with the growth of this great product across the company."

"They have built a great staff on the same set of principles as our team has built HomeTown. Their commitment to their trade is obvious and we're really excited at the prospect of what we can do together," said John Taylor, President of HomeTown Lenders, Inc. "When we partner with new branches, we look for certain key characteristics: How they handle their consumers as well as how they treat each other, and these guys knocked it out of the park in all areas. They are really a standout group and we're proud to be associated with them."

HomeTown now has 6 brick and mortar locations in and around the Houston market as well as offices in the Dallas market, Harlingen, Victoria, McAllen, Tyler, San Antonio and growing. For anyone that is not within commutable distance to one of our brick and mortar locations, don't worry, HomeTown's online platform can still allow a full process from a remote location. Follow the link to learn more: www.htlenders.com

