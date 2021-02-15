Here's a Way to Expand Your Microsoft Dynamics 365 Investment, Increase Sales and Digitally Transform Your Business

CINCINNATI, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order for manufacturers to stay competitive and thrive in 2021 and beyond, the need to digitize business and streamline configure, price and quote processes has never been more important than it is today.

Cincom Systems, Inc. and Covenant Technology Partners empower our customers to do more with innovative automation of key processes in the buyers' journey. Join us for this lunchtime demo on February 18 that will show how you can expand your Microsoft Dynamics 365 Investment while digitally transforming your business and increasing sales with CPQSync™ by Cincom.

About CPQSync

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE for a seamless experience. The solution is integrated with Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations) and leverages Microsoft Power Platform.

During this session, we will explore and provide insights around the ways manufacturers can:

Reduce quote time

Reduce errors in quotes

Increase sales dollars per quote, and quote volume

Produce higher margins

Reduce the number of approval steps such as rules and constraints on discounts

Increase upsell and cross-sell opportunities

Who should attend: Microsoft Dynamics Users in the Manufacturing Industry

Date: February 18

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Central

You may not be in the office, but we would still like to buy you lunch. All attendees will get a Chipotle lunch on us!

Register Now.

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113, [email protected]

