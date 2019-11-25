Here's the Best Apple Deals for Black Friday (2019): AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook & Apple TV Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post
Compare the best Black Friday Apple deals for 2019 and save on the newest Apple Watch 5 smartwatches, iPhone 11 & XS, MacBook Pro (2019), iPad Air, AirPods Pro, 7th Gen iPod Touch & Apple TV 4K
Nov 25, 2019, 02:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday Apple deals, featuring savings on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple TV devices. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at The Consumer Post.
Best AirPods deals:
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Charging Cases at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the latest AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case and Standard Charging Case
- Save up to $34 on Apple AirPods at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Take 50% off any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Apple Watch 5 Nike) - check full offer details at Sprint.com
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands
- Save up to 48% off on Apple Watches at Walmart
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones (11 Pro, 11, XS, XR, 8) at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on the latest iPhones
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
- Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s cell phones at the Boost online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets
- Save up to 55% on Apple iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11, XR, XS & 8 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 72% on Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple's flagship 2019 and renewed models with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage
Best MacBook & Mac deals:
- Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to 70% on Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - save on best-selling MacBook Pro 13-inch & 15-inch models
- Save on Apple Mac Mini & Mac Pro at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Mac Mini & Mac Pro desktop computers with 128GB & 256GB storage
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart
Best Apple TV deals:
- Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon - check live prices on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV HD
Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple is a name that is recognized by many for their consumer electronic products. Their most iconic is the Apple iPhone series which recently added the iPhone 11 to their selection. The sleek and portable Apple MacBook Pro and Apple iPad lines are also popular among those looking for a stylish yet powerful computer. Wearables like the Apple Watch and accessories like the Apple AirPods have been well-received, too.
How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.
The top Black Friday deals are typically found online. As a result, more and more shoppers now make their purchases online instead of in-store.
SOURCE The Consumer Post
