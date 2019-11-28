Here's The Best Golfing Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Golf Balls, Clubs, Bags & Shoes Savings Researched by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best golfing equipment and apparel deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Saver Trends. Links to the top golf shoes, carts, iron sets and rangefinder deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best golfing deals:

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of golf clubs, shoes, balls, bags & sets at Walmart - check out the Walmart Premium Golf Club Shop and save on top-rated golf gear from Callaway, Titleist and more top brands

● Save up to 36% on Callaway, Cleveland, TaylorMade & Cobra golf clubs at Amazon - check live prices on complete golf iron sets with bags

● Save on top-rated golf shoes, apparel, gloves & bags - at Footjoy.com

● Save up to 53% on Adidas, PUMA, Nike & Skechers golf shoes at Amazon - check live prices on highly rated golf shoes for men and women from top brands

● Save up to 18% on Titleist, Wilson & Vice golf balls at Amazon - check live prices on popular standard, practice, recycled & distance golf balls & tees

● Save up to 23% on premium golf bags at Amazon - check live prices on lightweight tour, stand & cart golf bags and related equipment

● Save up to 33% on best-selling golf rangefinders at Amazon - check live prices on laser devices from TecTecTec, Precision Pro Golf, Bushnell, Garmin & more

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Good quality golf clubs spell the difference between a winning and a losing shot. Golf shoes keep the stance of a golfer intact. Golf balls used in tournaments are preferred for their predictable behavior at every shot. Rangefinders have features that can help golfers understand the course better. All of these come in a golf set for beginners who aspire to be the best in the game. Some even come with a golf cart if needed.

What date will Black Friday fall on this year? This year Black Friday will fall on November 29 and Cyber Monday on December 2.

Shoppers can expect Amazon's Black Friday deals to run from mid-November to early December. The retailer's 'Countdown to Black Friday' introduces deals as early as the first week of November, ramping up to new offers being added hourly once Black Friday Deals Week starts. Walmart is also beginning its sales season early this year with deals starting from October 25. Discounts can be found on a range of categories from electronics through gaming products to home goods. Online shoppers are typically able to enjoy Walmart's Black Friday sale from November 27th. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, in-store deals are normally made available at thousands of Walmart stores across the US.

Most Black Friday promotions run for five days, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Unlike other major retailers, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals usually last for an entire week, giving shoppers a fresh round of deals while extending older ones.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends