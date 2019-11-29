Here's The Best HP Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Laptop, Desktop, Gaming PC & Tablet Savings Researched by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare all the best HP deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Deal Tomato have found the best HP gaming PC, laptop, desktop & Spectre x360 deals and are listing them below.

Best HP deals:

● Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more

● Save up to $70 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com

● Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com

● Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com

● Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com

● Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart

● Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart

● Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart

● Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart

● Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HP is one of the most trusted manufacturers of desktop computers, laptops, and mobile tablets. The HP Spectre x360 is one of the thinnest laptops available in the market. HP is also famous for its gaming laptops such as HP Omen, HP Pavilion and HP Envy. HP Chromebook and Ultrabook differs in the OS where it would run perfectly - Windows for latter, and Google Chrome for the former.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato