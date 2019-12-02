Here's The Best HP Laptop, PC & Monitor Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: HP Spectre, Envy, Omen & Pavilion Savings Researched by Spending Lab
Compare HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on HP Chromebook, laptop, desktop, monitor and PCs
Dec 02, 2019, 06:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on HP Envy, Spectre x360, Omen, Chromebook and Pavilion laptops.
Best HP laptop & Monitor deals:
- Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
- Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart
- Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com
- Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
- Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
Best HP Omen gaming deals:
- Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com
- Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart
Best HP Chromebook deals:
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Earlier this year, HP introduced the 13-inch and 15-inch models of the HP Spectre x360 featuring portable power with tablet mode. The HP Envy 13 still offers the best value for money, although the HP Chromebook 14 is the better laptop for Chrome OS users. Casual gamers can turn to the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 and HP Omen 17 outside of HP ultrabook lines. In terms of desktop computers, the HP Z2 Mini G4 and HP Omen Obelisk are a must-buy.
Is there an actual difference between Black Friday discounts and those offered on Cyber Monday? Most Black Friday sales are available up until Cyber Monday the week after. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer new online-only deals and other special promotions that are typically focused on electronics and popular household items.
Amazon noted that Cyber Monday 2018 was its biggest sales event ever at the time.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Spending Lab
Share this article