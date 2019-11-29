Here's The Best Kylie, Jeffree Star & Clinique Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Makeup, Skincare & Cosmetics Savings Researched by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday cosmetics deals, featuring savings on makeup and skincare from Kylie, Jeffree Star, Clinique, Mac and Estee Lauder. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Save Bubble.

Best cosmetics deals:

● Save up to 53% on face and eye makeup, lip makeup and brushes & tools at Walmart

● Save up to 36% on a wide range of skincare, cosmetics and makeup from top-rated brands at Amazon - check for live prices on foundation, concealer, lipstick, face wash, toner, moisturizer, serums and more

● Save on MAC makeup collections at the MAC Cosmetics official store

● Save up to 50% on Sephora Collection, Bobby Brown, Huda Beauty and more top makeup and skincare brands at Sephora.com - click the link to find live prices on makeup, makeup accessories, skincare, limited edition gift sets, fragrance, minis and items for men

● Save on Clinique makeup and skincare at the Clinique online store - click the link for live prices on top-sellers like the Dramatically Different moisturizing Lotion and Take the Day Off Makeup Remover at the Clinique store

● Save on Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty

● Save up to 50% on a wide-range of eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, foundations & concealers at Ulta Beauty - check for price updates on best-selling items from NYX, Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, Clinique, Estee Lauder and more

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The cosmetics industry is growing faster than ever, propelled by the consumers' clamor for innovative, safer, and out-of-the-box skincare products. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has 40 shades of foundation, providing options for women of all skin tones. Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics focused on her insecurity regarding her lip size. This emotional aspect has earned the brand more than $400 million in less than two years. Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics shone the spotlight on organic makeup products. This personality-driven campaign have seen stocks flying off the shelves.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Shoppers look to Walmart and Amazon yearly to find the best discounts during black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to a recent Amazon press release, in 2018 the e-commerce retailer sold 180 million products during the 5 days that spanned Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Deals are continuously made available in every product category, ensuring that Amazon shoppers can find discounts on items during the entire sales event.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble