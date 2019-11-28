Here's The Best Projector Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Portable, Mini & Home Theater 1080p & 4K Projector Savings Researched by Deal Tomato
Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday home and office projector deals of 2019
Nov 28, 2019, 05:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best 4K & HD video projector Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Epson, ViewSonic, Optoma, BenQ and Dell projectors.
Best Projector deals:
- Save up to 50% on 4K projectors & 1080p home theater projectors at Walmart
- Save up to 63% on a wide range of home theater, mini & 4K projectors at Amazon - check for live prices on popular models including home theatre projectors, portable projectors, mini projectors and 4K projectors featuring top-rated brands like Epson, BenQ and Optoma
- Save up to $259 on 4K projectors at Amazon - check for deals on popular Epson 4K & 1080p projectors as well as deals from other top-rated brands
- Save on top-rated Epson & Dell home & office projectors at the Dell.com Black Friday Sale
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.
Epson 4K projector is an excellent choice for people who are considering setting up a home theater system. Its ability to project 1080p high-definition videos makes it the right choice for many people. It has the ability to display 4K content at 2,400 lumens. This mini home-cinema device is available at a very affordable price.
How do Black Friday sales work? Black Friday shoppers enjoy discounts across a wide range of product categories. In their 2016 study, Profitero found that Walmart offered an average discount of 36.6% over Black Friday, with 39.3% average savings on electronics products.
The National Retail Federation reported that in 2018 online stores attracted 41.4 million Black Friday shoppers, 17.6% more than brick-and-mortar stores. More shoppers are choosing to purchase online as retailers continue to deliver more attractive online deals, free expedited shipping, online-exclusive offers and continuous sales.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events.
