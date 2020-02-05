Herff Jones Adds Strategy And Transformation Leader Andrew Checketts To Executive Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, a division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students, has announced the addition of Andrew Checketts to its executive leadership team as Vice President of Strategy and Transformation. Checketts will report to Herff Jones President Steve Down, who joined the company in October 2019.

Checketts most recently served in a senior consulting role at Bain and Company, one of the top global management consulting firms. He will assume responsibilities for the company's ongoing strategic planning process, including strategy development and the identification of new transformational initiatives in collaboration with other top leaders within the organization.

"As we celebrate Herff Jones' 100th anniversary, we are excited to bring someone of Andrew's caliber into the leadership team to help forge a path into our next 100 years of elevating student experiences, ensuring it's just as successful as the last," said Down. "Leveraging his experience at one of the top three global strategy consulting firms as well as his demonstrated analytical skillset, Andrew will be well-poised to provide rigor surrounding project management and change as we look to grow and aggressively expand our market share."

Prior to moving into the consultancy industry, Checketts held several account services and analyst roles with ESPN based out the New York office. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University and MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

