Heriot-Watt Alumnus Establishes Gareth Henry Access Bursary And One-To-One Mentoring Program

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heriot-Watt University, a leading research-led university and provider of education around the world, announced today a funded undergraduate scholarship from alumnus Gareth J. Henry.

A 2001 graduate from Heriot-Watt, Henry is providing not only the bursary for selected students, but he will also offer mentoring and coaching on a regular basis to enhance long-term career growth.

"I am offering one call per term (there are three a year) if they need it, and then a good bit of help as they graduate on career advice and getting a job," said Henry. "I hope that through this bursary, other Heriot-Watt graduates may see what they can achieve with study and hard work in the Actuarial Sciences."

Henry currently lives in New York, where he has worked in senior roles in investor relations for a number of years. He extols the relevance of the Actuarial Maths offering at Heriot-Watt, particularly for those wishing to work in finance in the future. He believes Heriot-Watt program's scholastic processes and quantitative modeling lessons will be very useful in the future, including the understanding of technology, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence as robo-advisory and quantitative investing grow in demand with investors.

The Actuarial Science degree at Heriot-Watt is one of only a few to be accredited by the UK actuarial profession; a strong performance can mean exemptions from a number of professional examinations, giving graduates an advantage on other mathematics courses. Graduates who go on to qualify as UK actuaries can also get credit with the Society of Actuaries in North America. It is a truly global course for a person with a technical background that wants to get into finance.

The selected beneficiary of the scholarship must be from the U.K., enrolled in the Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics course, and show financial need.

ABOUT HERIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY

With a history that stretches back to 1821, today Heriot-Watt University is one of the UK's leading universities for business and industry. Respected and established around the world, Heriot-Watt is renowned for producing highly employable graduates and leading-edge research. Staff, and in turn, graduates, are specialists in engineering, business and science, and leaders in innovative global education for a future world.

Currently, Heriot-Watt University has campuses in the Scottish Borders, Orkney, United Arab Emirates and Putrajaya in Malaysia.

For more information, please visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/ .

ABOUT GARETH HENRY

Gareth J. Henry has served as Managing Director, Global Head of Investor Relations and Partner at Angelo, Gordon & Co. and as a Global Head of Investor Relations at Fortress Investment Group. In these roles, he oversaw all sales, marketing, and client services. Prior to joining the firm, he served as Director of Strategic Solutions at Schroder Investment Management Limited. Mr. Henry served as an Investment Manager at SEI Investments and as an analyst at Watson Wyatt LLP. He is a qualified UK actuary. Mr. Henry holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with first-class honors in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt University.

SOURCE Gareth J. Henry

Related Links

https://www.hw.ac.uk

