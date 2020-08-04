Heritage Announces Dr. Christopher Rosko as New VP of Medical Affairs

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. (Heritage) announces Dr. Christopher Rosko as the new Vice President of Medical Affairs, effective April 7th, 2020. Dr. Rosko will be responsible for development and implementation of all clinical program strategies, policies, procedures, and guidelines for clinical staff at the site level. He will also lend his expertise to the training and continuing education of staff to ensure the essential standards of quality and safety, set by applicable accreditation bodies such as the NCCHC, exceeds our contractual obligations and client expectations. Dr. Rosko joins the Heritage leadership team as a direct report of Tonya Clark, Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Christopher Rosko, VP of Medical Affairs, Heritage Health Solutions

"Dr. Rosko brings a wealth of knowledge and has been an expert in the field of correctional medicine for many years," said Clark. "He will be instrumental in guiding our clinical strategy for all aspects of our businesses at Heritage Health Solutions. We are honored to have him as part of our team."

"Heritage is taking a leadership role in the integration of health care services in various areas – pharmacy benefit services, clinical claims management, substance abuse counseling and now telehealth for Opioid Use Disorder patients who are incarcerated," said Dr. Rosko. "By constantly looking for better ways to deliver essential health services, Heritage continues to strive for excellence and synergy between our patients, partners, and staff. It's an exciting time to be involved in Heritage and I am proud to be a part of the Heritage team."

Dr. Rosko has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership and management. He has used his extensive knowledge to develop clinical and managerial skills of medical staff across the country. During his time as Assistant Chief clinical officer he measured the effectiveness of patient care and managed the development of improvement protocols. He has also served in leadership roles for prominent healthcare facilities such as, VA medical center, North Mississippi Medical Center, University of Alabama, UAB, and TeamHealth Southeast.

