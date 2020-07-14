Heritage Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Weather and Catastrophe Losses

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur approximately $26.8 million of net current accident quarter weather losses in second quarter 2020, including about $17.6 million of net catastrophe losses. Weather and catastrophe losses primarily stemmed from an unusually high thirteen PCS events, which mostly impacted Florida and the Southeast.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $950 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, the matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.heritagepci.com

