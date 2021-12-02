Heritage Capital Group Advises Engineered Lining Systems on Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that its client, Engineered Lining Systems, Inc. ("ELS"), has been acquired by an undisclosed buyer.

Engineered Lining Systems has been acquired by an undisclosed buyer.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ELS is a full-service, trenchless technology firm that provides in situ pipe and structure rehabilitation services to a wide range of facilities including government, medical, financial, retail, dining, and manufacturing. While other restorative methods may require excavating to access affected or damaged pipes, custom pipe cutting and fitting, and a high price tag, ELS' cutting-edge system provides a cost-efficient solution that significantly cuts down installation time with minimal disruption to surface traffic and business. Don Arch, co-founder of ELS, and James Macko will continue to lead ELS following the sale transaction.

Heritage Capital Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Engineered Lining Systems. The deal team included Mac Holley and Chad Clark.

Don Arch, president of Engineered Lining Systems, commented, "The personal service and attention to detail that I received from Mac Holley and the Heritage Capital team has been nothing short of exceptional. Mac offered honest, realistic advice that never felt rushed. His unwavering patience impressed me as he guided me through every stage of the acquisition process."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

Heritage Capital Group

[email protected]

904-354-9600

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group