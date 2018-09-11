Heritage Communities Announces Book Launch During National Assisted Living Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of National Assisted Living Week, which begins on Grandparents Day each year, Heritage Communities is excited to announce the rollout of their new book, In a Good Place. Members of Heritage Communities' Executive Leadership Team, Nate Underwood and Lacy Jungman, joined forces on this year-long project, which highlights the journey of an adult daughter's search for senior living for her aging mother. In a Good Place is a fictional story based on the thousands of families Underwood, Jungman and Heritage Communities has helped over the past 15 years in the senior living industry.

In an effort to reach caregivers and family members who would benefit from reading this book, every Heritage Communities location throughout Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona location will be stocked with a limited number of books available to the public at no charge. The goal is to give away 2,000 copies between all communities. "In a Good Place is an outreach mission for us," stated Heritage Communities President, Nate Underwood. "We wanted to create something families could relate to, even if they didn't live in our markets. And we didn't want cost to be a reason someone might not be able to read the piece."

Lacy Jungman, corporate director of sales and marketing for Heritage Communities stated, "Writing this book was a way for us to reach out to families who are on this journey and let them know they're not alone. We understand the journey, the feelings, the decision…all of it, can be hard. But through it all, there is hope, peace and a new way of living better to be found."

Heath Boddy, President & CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, endorses the book by saying, "Based on my 25 years in healthcare, I highly recommend this book. It is a must-read for those who are facing senior care decisions for their loved one."

On October 11th, The Heritage at Legacy on 168th & Center in Omaha, will be hosting a book launch event where readers can get an advanced, complimentary copy signed by the co-authors. Additional copies of In a Good Place will be available in late October at all 12 Heritage locations. To request a complimentary copy, please reach out to a Heritage Communities location near you, or call the Heritage Communities home office at 402-933-2561.

About Heritage Communities



Established in 2001, Heritage Communities owns and manages 12 senior living communities throughout Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona. Two additional locations are currently under construction in Peoria, AZ and Norfolk, NE. For more information on Heritage Communities, please visit heritage-communities.com.

Contact: Lacy Jungman, Corporate Sales & Marketing Director



Company: Heritage Communities



Cell: 402-315-0167



Email: ljungman@heritage-communities.com

SOURCE Heritage Communities

Related Links

https://www.heritage-communities.com

