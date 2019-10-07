Heritage Construction & Materials Announces Greg Kelly As New Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heritage Group welcomes Greg Kelly as chief executive officer of its Heritage Construction & Materials division (HC&M). Kelly joins The Heritage Group from WSP, a premier global engineering professional services firm based in Canada, where he served as President and CEO of WSP in the USA.

As President and CEO WSP USA, Kelly led a team of close to 10,000 planners, engineers, scientists, and construction and program managers shaping today's communities. His teams planned, designed and managed construction of major infrastructure projects across the US and around the globe for some of the world's largest companies, utilities and governments.

Kelly's career includes several designations and leadership roles in the infrastructure industry, including election to the National Academy of Construction, The Moles, and as a member of the Construction & Industry Round Table. He is passionate about the future of infrastructure and the impact it has in building communities worldwide.

"We are thrilled Greg will be joining our strong Heritage Construction & Materials business. He brings deep global experience in infrastructure and a passion for talent development and high performing teams," said Amy Schumacher, President of The Heritage Group. "Greg shares the values on which we have built our business over the last 90 years, and we are confident he will build upon our client-focused, innovative approach and continue to expand our HC&M business."

Kelly joins Heritage Construction & Materials at a terrific time as safety and innovation in infrastructure development are focus areas around the country. HC&M companies provide expertise in asphalt products, aggregate supply, and road and bridge construction services, primarily in the Midwest, West Coast and China. The group has designed Critical Commerce Corridors to separate cars and trucks to increase safety and improve traffic flow on the nation's major roadways.

"I am excited to join the Heritage Construction & Materials family and work closely with this group of impressive leaders, core customers and suppliers who share my interest in community-building through creative, efficient and safe infrastructure," Kelly said.

Kelly started with Heritage Construction & Materials on October 1, 2019, succeeding Jim Fehsenfeld who remains a member of the board of directors of Heritage Construction & Materials and the board of trustees of The Heritage Group.

About The Heritage Group

The Heritage Group is a privately held portfolio of companies focused on creating enduring value by building world-class businesses. Since 1930, it has managed a diverse set of business units involved in construction and materials, environmental services, specialty chemicals, and energy and refining. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, and a client network that spans the globe, The Heritage Group's focus is on innovation, quality and service. At the core of this focus is the Heritage Research Group, the world-class research and development facility operating at the cutting edge of new technology to provide new products, processes and training aimed at improving the way The Heritage Group companies serve their clients. Learn more at www.thgrp.com.

SOURCE The Heritage Group

Related Links

http://www.thgrp.com/

