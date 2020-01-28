Heritage Construction and Materials Announces John Peisker Will Lead Walsh and Kelly Into the Future

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Construction and Materials (HC&M), a diverse and innovative collection of infrastructure related businesses, announced today that as part of a year-long succession plan, Kevin Kelly will transition from his role as President of Walsh & Kelly to serving as Chairman of the Board.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this company," said Kevin Kelly. "I am incredibly proud of all we have done together, but I also look forward to stepping away from day to day responsibilities."

With over 35 years of industry experience, John Peisker, P.E., was chosen to assume day to day leadership of the company. Peisker, who has been with Walsh & Kelly since 2015, received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. His deep expertise in road construction and personal knowledge of the business make Peisker the ideal candidate to lead the organization into the future.

"W&K has a strong, long-standing, and proud history of providing customers quality construction for their roadways, runways, and parking lots," said John Peisker. "We are a family business, and our co-workers are our extended family. We will continue to uphold these values and our reputation for safety, integrity, quality, and relationships."

"Kevin has successfully led the business for 20 years and will remain available to us for continued advice, counsel and friendship. We wish him continued health and prosperity," said HC&M CEO, Greg Kelly. "John is well regarded by colleagues, respected as an industry leader, and has the full support of the entire HC&M group as he assumes this new leadership role."

Heritage Construction and Materials is a customer-focused, innovative provider of high-quality road construction materials and services. For more than 50 years, the HC&M family of companies has offered expertise in asphalt products, aggregate supply, and construction services. HC&M companies are industry-leading innovators, due in large part to the capabilities afforded by the Heritage Research Group. The improvements in construction and materials technology developed in the lab allow HC&M companies to produce some of the best roadbuilding products in the world. Learn more at www.thgrp.com

Walsh & Kelly, Inc., a Heritage Construction and Materials company, is one of the largest civil contractors in northern Indiana with offices in Griffith and South Bend. The company operates asphalt plants in Griffith, South Bend, La Porte, Valparaiso, and Lowell, Indiana. Learn more at http://walshkelly.com/

