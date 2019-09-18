Heritage Environmental Services Supports Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Dorian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall, hitting the Bahamas on September 1st as a category 5 storm with top winds of 185 mph. It lingered for several days before moving up the east coast, leaving 70,000 people homeless, 43 dead, and thousands of others without access to food, water, electricity or healthcare.

The American Red Cross has deployed four disaster response specialists to support communications, assessments, and planning in the Bahamas, in addition to volunteers and supplies, and have committed $2 million to support relief efforts. In the US, they have been coordinating the arrival and care for evacuees coming from the Bahamas.

As leading environmental experts in Emergency Response services, we understand the complex challenge of helping communities recover from disaster situations. Before clean-up efforts can begin, the immediate focus must be on safe shelter, food and clean water for the thousands impacted by Hurricane Dorian. As a salute to the first responders, who marched bravely to the Bahamas and the mid-Atlantic states, Heritage donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund the most urgent needs of the communities effected by Hurricane Dorian. Angie Martin, Vice President and Emergency Response Lead, said "Heritage is pleased to support the Red Cross during the Dorian response. The Red Cross is always first on the scene and stays until the job is done."

"I am deeply grateful for Heritage's gift to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian relief. Your passionate commitment will enable American Red Cross volunteers to stand with those and provide ongoing assistance as the survivors begin to face many challenges of recovery," said Meg Ahlering, regional philanthropy officer for the Red Cross.

Heritage Environmental Services

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis with more than 1,600 employees across North and Central America. We provide a full suite of tailored solutions – from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions – to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Throughout our 50-year history, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of our employees while pursuing our purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

