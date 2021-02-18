Heritage Financial Services Receives Forbes' Best-In-State Recognition

WESTWOOD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood, Massachusetts-based Heritage Financial Services is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of America's top wealth advisors. They climbed to the #2 rank on the Massachusetts statewide Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list developed by SHOOK Research.

According to Forbes, their research finds that "…the very best advisors are laser focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives, they want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

"We are dedicated to improving the quality of our clients' lives," says Chuck Bean. "To us, that's just as important as sound financial planning and prudent investment management. It requires us to know our clients as though they were family, so we can bring organization and order to all the important pieces that make up the big picture. We collaborate with our clients' other trusted advisors and get directly involved in helping them execute their lifelong dreams and aspirations. And we don't hesitate to give a gentle nudge to keep things moving along. Our approach is exactly what you would expect from family."

The ranking is open to advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and is based on an algorithm of both qualitative and quantitative data. It weighs factors like revenue and overall assets under management trends, industry experience and the use of best practices with clients. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee for these rankings. More details on the selection process can be found here.

