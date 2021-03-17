Heritage Interactive Services and ClimeCo Partner with NCAA and Indiana Sports Corp to Make March Madness Carbon Neutral

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Interactive Services, a subsidiary of Heritage Environmental Services (collectively, Heritage), and ClimeCo announced that they are teaming up to contribute offsets to mitigate the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship carbon footprint.

The Heritage/ClimeCo team reviewed historic emissions factors across the seven various event venues, including electricity, gas, steam, and chilled water, to estimate the total carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) produced during each game and practice. Based on initial projections, required offsets are anticipated to be over 5,500 tonnes of CO2e, comparable to taking 1,188 cars off the road for one year.

Local university IUPUI's Office of Sustainability will collect actual operations data from all tournament venues during practice and game days and conduct a greenhouse gas emission assessment. The data will be used to quantify the greenhouse gas footprint, and this will determine the amount of carbon offsets necessary for Heritage Interactive Services to purchase to balance the CO2e generated to achieve a carbon neutral March Madness.

"As an Indianapolis-based company known for sustainability partnership we are proud to contribute to the success of this historic March Madness tournament," said Peter Lux, President of Heritage Interactive Services. "Alongside our partners at ClimeCo, we welcome opportunities to help our clients reduce the environmental impact of these types of events across North America."

"As long-time NCAA Tournament fans, we are really excited to work with Heritage, the NCAA and the Indiana Sports Corporation to help ensure the 2021 NCAA tournament is run in an environmentally sustainable fashion," said Bill Flederbach, President of ClimeCo. "The NCAA and the Indiana Sports Corporation have scored big with their leadership in combating climate change!"



About Heritage Interactive Services

Heritage Interactive Services is a division of Heritage Environmental Services, a privately held, family-owned environmental services business with more than 1,600 employees across North and Central America. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Heritage regularly achieves a high-level of cost savings and landfill avoidance through innovative total byproduct management solutions, including customized waste and recycling programs, even helping hundreds of sites achieve zero waste to landfill status.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected advisor, transaction facilitator, and trader of environmental commodity market products. We specialize in regulated carbon, voluntary markets, sustainability, plastic credits and project development and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems. For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive your organization's value, contact us at 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website, climeco.com.

