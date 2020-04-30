Heritage Land Bank Awards Scholarships To High School Seniors

"We are honored to provide financial support to this group of exceptional high school seniors," said Heritage Land Bank CEO Bill Tandy. "We have a strong belief in the ability of these students to accomplish great things in their chosen fields of study."

2020 Heritage Land Bank Scholarship Winners

Emma Bennett

Palestine High School, Palestine, Texas

Plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science

Kennedy Marshall

Lufkin High School, Lufkin, Texas

Plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in agricultural communications

Sohum Shah

Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas

Plans to attend the University of Texas and major in business

Grayson Sims

Hudson High School, Lufkin, Texas

Plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in agricultural engineering

About Heritage Land Bank

Heritage Land Bank provides rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services for land, recreation and production agriculture. A part of the Farm Credit System, Heritage Land Bank and Farm Credit have been serving customers since 1917. Headquartered in Tyler, Heritage Land Bank operates across sixteen north and east Texas counties from Dallas/Fort Worth to Lufkin. For more information, visit heritagelandbank.com.

SOURCE Heritage Land Bank

Related Links

www.heritagelandbank.com

