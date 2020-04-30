Heritage Land Bank Awards Scholarships To High School Seniors
Apr 30, 2020, 09:15 ET
TYLER, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Land Bank has awarded scholarships to area high school seniors. Each of the four award winners will receive a $2,500 scholarship.
The high school seniors were selected from a competitive pool of applicants based upon merit, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and leadership qualities. Each of the applicants also submitted an essay on how the funds would help them achieve future academic and career goals.
"We are honored to provide financial support to this group of exceptional high school seniors," said Heritage Land Bank CEO Bill Tandy. "We have a strong belief in the ability of these students to accomplish great things in their chosen fields of study."
2020 Heritage Land Bank Scholarship Winners
Emma Bennett
Palestine High School, Palestine, Texas
Plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science
Kennedy Marshall
Lufkin High School, Lufkin, Texas
Plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in agricultural communications
Sohum Shah
Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
Plans to attend the University of Texas and major in business
Grayson Sims
Hudson High School, Lufkin, Texas
Plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in agricultural engineering
About Heritage Land Bank
Heritage Land Bank provides rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services for land, recreation and production agriculture. A part of the Farm Credit System, Heritage Land Bank and Farm Credit have been serving customers since 1917. Headquartered in Tyler, Heritage Land Bank operates across sixteen north and east Texas counties from Dallas/Fort Worth to Lufkin. For more information, visit heritagelandbank.com.
SOURCE Heritage Land Bank
