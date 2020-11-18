Heritage Provider Network Achieves Highest Honors From Nation's Leading America's Physician Groups

"This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to hard work delivering quality affordable care to all our members," said Dr. Richard Merkin, President and CEO of HPN. "I'm very proud of our valued team members at each of our medical groups and share this elite status with them."

The elite 5-star status is the highest possible honor awarded by the nation's leading association for physician organizations practicing coordinated care. Elite 5-star Status in all categories of the survey was achieved by all 9 of HPN's family of medical groups including:

Affiliated Doctors of Orange County

Sierra Medical Group

Regal Medical Group

Lakeside Medical Group

Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group

High Desert Medical Group

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Coastal Physicians Network

Bakersfield Family Medical Group

"We commend Heritage Provider Network for earning the coveted Elite status in APG's 2020 Standards of Excellence program," said Don Crane, APG President and CEO. "This recognition demonstrates Heritage Provider Network's commitment to improving patient health outcomes by exceeding the national benchmarks and standards in value-based care."

APG is the country's leading organization representing physician groups practicing coordinated care. APG's Standard of Excellence™ (SOE®) Elite award for patient care includes care management practices, patient-centered care, information technology, group support of advanced primary care, accountability and transparency and administrative and financial capability.

ABOUT HPN:

Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous value-based healthcare delivery improvements. Developing and managing coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, Arizona and Missouri providing high quality, cost effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

