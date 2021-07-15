Heritage Sustainability Investments and ClimeCo provide capital to Restore the Earth Foundation

"The benefits of reforestation projects like this reach far beyond the immediately impacted areas," said Chad Peterson, President of Heritage Sustainability Investments. "The work Restore the Earth is doing not only benefits the environment, but also the people and businesses in southern Louisiana. Collaborating with ClimeCo on this project will help us make a lasting difference in the community and drive future GHG reduction."

Restore the Earth pioneered the development of the Climate Action Reserve's Climate Forward Reforestation methodology. The program provides a mechanism to quantify, verify and register FMUs, which represent emissions that are forecasted to be mitigated in the future, using rigorous and peer–reviewed carbon reduction project methodologies. FMUs will be marketed to voluntary buyers by ClimeCo to help fund future reforestation efforts in the basin. The program is designed to encourage companies and organizations to invest in projects that mitigate future greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"Restoration of degraded lands is one of the most critical project types society can undertake to meet the challenge of climate change," says Derek Six, Chief Business Officer for ClimeCo. "Reforestation provides a clear and enduring GHG mitigation impact, and generations to come will enjoy the wide array of ecological benefits these projects create. ClimeCo is excited to be working with Restore the Earth and to continue to support their ambitious goals in the Mississippi River Delta."

Ballard Spahr, a national law firm with more than 600 attorneys in 15 offices nationwide, served as counsel to ClimeCo for the project. Attorneys supported the formation and management of a special purpose LLC for the effort, prepared the transaction and financing documents, and advised on matters involving the carbon offset protocols and requirements for generating the FMUs.

About Heritage

Heritage Sustainability Investments, LLC, is a subsidiary of The Heritage Group and affiliate of Heritage Environmental Services, LLC. We invest in companies where our deep knowledge and extensive resources in materials sciences and environmental sustainability can accelerate growth. We purchased a minority stake in ClimeCo in February 2021, combining Heritage's leadership in holistic waste management and beneficial reuse with ClimeCo's expertise in climate change policy, sustainability program development, and emission reduction project implementation to provide a unique, turnkey service offering to the market.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected advisor, transaction facilitator, and trader of environmental commodity market products. We specialize in regulated carbon, voluntary markets, plastic credits, sustainability, and project development and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems. For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive your organization's value, contact us at 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website, climeco.com.

About Restore the Earth Foundation

Restore the Earth Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not for profit with a mission of restoring the Earth's essential forest and wetland ecosystems. Restore the Earth knows that it is possible to go beyond just protecting our environment—it is possible to restore it. And when you restore the environment at landscape scale, it creates incredible value for ecosystems, biodiversity, habitat, communities, business and the Earth.

