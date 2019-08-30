Heritage to Participate in KBW Insurance Conference on September 5th

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5th in New York, NY. Heritage's investor presentation can be accessed here.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

