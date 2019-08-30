Heritage to Participate in KBW Insurance Conference on September 5th
Aug 30, 2019, 15:06 ET
CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5th in New York, NY. Heritage's investor presentation can be accessed here.
About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.
Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com
