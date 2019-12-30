Heritage Welcomes Joanna Garcia, CCHP as Vice President of Operations

COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. (Heritage) announced that Joanna Garcia, CCHP has been appointed Vice President of Operations starting December 16, 2019. Joanna comes to Heritage as an expert with a wealth of experience and knowledge in health care. She has held a number of executive roles in companies that focus on health care in the correctional space. She has built medical networks, helped entities reach and maintain accreditation, managed risk, and run the operations of numerous large institutions. She has expertise in process improvement, implementation and oversight, and the assessment of health care services. She will work very closely with Hamilton Baiden, Executive Vice President and General Manager, and Tonya Clark, Chief Executive Officer.