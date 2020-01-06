Heritage's Chief Pharmacy Officer Kevin James, RPh, MBA, CCHP, Achieves Professional Certification
Jan 06, 2020, 10:15 ET
COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. (Heritage) is pleased to congratulate our Chief Pharmacy Officer Kevin James, RPh, MBA, CCHP, who has earned a professional certification in the field of correctional health care on 1/1/2020. To become a Certified Correctional Health Professional (CCHP), Kevin demonstrated mastery of national standards and the knowledge expected of leaders working in this field. He joins over 4,200 correctional health care professionals nationwide who have earned this distinction, two of which are also part of the Heritage Team - Vice President of Operations Joanna Garcia, CCHP and Account Manager, USMS Programs Courtney Nicholson, CPhT.
CCHP is highly regarded as a symbol of accomplishment and self-improvement and provides immeasurable benefits. It promotes correctional health care professionals' knowledge, understanding, and application of standards and guidelines essential to the delivery of appropriate health care in the correctional environment; their role in delivering that care; the basic legal principles underlying their practice and ethical obligations. For Kevin and the Heritage organization, this credential exhibits our commitment and professional standing in the health care community.
About Heritage Health Solutions, Inc.
Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated health care management to correctional, public sector and commercial entities. Heritage meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing our clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. We manage costs, utilization, and quality, which leads to optimal health care outcomes.
