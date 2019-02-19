Herman Miller Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ZEELAND, Mich., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) today announces the following upcoming investor events:

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

The company will host its third quarter fiscal 2019 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast with streaming audio at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html. An archived copy will be available on Herman Miller's website shortly following the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 363-5046 (conference ID: 4572907).

The financial earnings news release will be issued on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after the market closes. Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html.

Herman Miller Investor Event

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Herman Miller will host an Investor Event at its New York flagship showroom. Andi Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and key members of Herman Miller's leadership team will host a series of presentations during the morning event.

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html. Space for the event is limited and, therefore, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Herman Miller Investor Relations at investor@hermanmiller.com.

About Herman Miller, Inc.

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Headquartered in West Michigan, the 114-year-old company has relied on innovative design to solve problems wherever people work, live, learn, and heal. With recognizable designs as part of museum collections worldwide, Herman Miller is a past recipient of the Smithsonian Institution's Cooper Hewitt National Design Award and has been ranked number one on Contract Magazine's list of "Brands that Inspire" for four straight years. Known and respected for its leadership in corporate social responsibility, Herman Miller has earned numerous global sustainability and inclusivity awards including the Human Rights Foundation's top rating in its Corporate Equality Index 11 years in a row. In fiscal 2018, the Company generated $2.38 billion in revenue and employed nearly 8,000 people worldwide. Herman Miller trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol MLHR.

