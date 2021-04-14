Herman Miller Launches New eCommerce Marketplace for Small Businesses

ZEELAND, Mich., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) announced today the launch of Herman Miller Professional, a new eCommerce experience built for small to mid-size businesses looking to purchase online to outfit or update their offices. The site comes at a perfect time as companies think through their post-pandemic workspaces. The new eCommerce experience is simple to navigate, has a curated set of products across Herman Miller's family of brands, provides business pricing on hundreds of styles, includes easy to share project boards, and provides a supportive shopping experience with live chat support.

"As a company with a foot in both the retail and contract worlds, we need to continue to evolve our experiences to fit the needs of these two diverse groups, especially in contract, where the size of our customers range from a dozen employees to thousands," says Ben Groom, Chief Digital Officer at Herman Miller. "Each sector has certain expectations of how they would like their purchasing journey to work. From the moment a customer accesses one of our sites to the moment their product arrives, our goal is to exceed their expectations, customize experiences, and ensure every customer feels they're getting the support and resources they need to make decisions every step of the way."

Herman Miller Professional directly supports business customers looking to place simple orders without the need for design services or a purchasing contract. The product portfolio is curated specifically for this audience and provides custom quoting on products.

"This is just the beginning," adds Groom. "We have a whole series of upgrades planned. Small to mid-sized businesses have varied needs and we will continue to expand our product assortment to meet these needs. We believe we will set the industry standard."

"This is a huge win for both our contract customers and our dealers," says John Michael, President of North America Contract at Herman Miller. "Herman Miller Professional is designed for customers looking to explore a curated inventory on their own and place quick orders. Because this is exclusively for companies rather than individuals, customers can also tap into exclusive business discounts. For these customers, Herman Miller Professional is a supportive and easy option to expedite low volume orders. For our dealers, Herman Miller Professional enhances their ability to serve customers by speeding up the placing of smaller orders, allowing them to focus on more complex orders that need more support and resources."

At launch, customers will be able to browse over 450 different products available for purchase from Herman Miller, Design Within Reach, HAY, naughtone, and Colebrook Bosson Saunders that are simple to assemble and easy to ship. Customer service will be available by phone, email, and live chat. In the future, the product assortment will be expanded to include products with more complex assembly, which will leverage the Herman Miller dealer network for fulfillment and installation.

Herman Miller Professional is available in the United States for the initial launch with plans to expand into other regions in the future.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, and naughtone. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

