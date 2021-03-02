Herman Miller Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

ZEELAND, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) today announced that the company will host its third quarter fiscal 2021 conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast with streaming audio at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html. An archived copy will be available on Herman Miller's website shortly following the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 363-5046 (Conference ID: 1064917).

The financial earnings news release will be issued on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 after the market closes. Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, and Nemschoff. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

