Hermitage Celebrates 75 Years in Business with Rebranding Effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermitage in Nashville is proud to celebrate 75 years of business with the launch of a rebranding campaign that will emphasize all that they have to offer in plumbing, hardware, kitchen and bath design, and more. With seven-plus decades of serving the Nashville area, this rebrand will help them provide an outstanding level of service and selection to homeowners and business owners throughout Tennessee and southern Kentucky, as well as across the country.

"As we celebrate 75 years in business, we are extremely excited to be rebranding ourselves to Hermitage," said CEO Jack Fleischer. "Our dedication to outrageous customer service has allowed us to assemble one of the finest collections of products for your home. We want our customers to know that we are more than just a lighting showroom, and this rebrand is a commitment to that."

During this rebranding effort, the emphasis will be placed on providing exceptional service and selection in six distinct areas — plumbing, hardware, kitchen design, bathroom design, appliances, and commercial lighting. For homeowners, this will mean that someone who is building or remodeling a house will be able to find everything they need in one location, including kitchen and bath faucets, door and cabinet hardware, and appliances for any room that needs them.

For Hermitage's commercial lighting section, the goal will be to connect with business owners across the country who are looking for new lighting and design options. Retail stores, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses will be able to benefit from Hermitage's expertise and knowledge in the areas of design, installation, and more. Each national account will have a dedicated account director and project manager, and with Hermitage's network of architects, designers, and engineers, business owners can receive the assistance they need with schedules, lead times, and target opening dates.

The staff at Hermitage will be able to provide guidance and assistance on any building or remodeling project, including complete kitchen and bath renovations in one's current home, a new home build, or any rental properties that they own. By offering comprehensive solutions for design, layout, and more, Hermitage's goal is to help people save both time and money, while also helping cut down on the time it takes to complete a remodel or a new build.

With this rebrand, Hermitage has committed itself to making sure their customers have access to the finest products and the most experienced design professionals. With options and displays from hundreds of brands and manufacturers, their showroom is arranged to make shopping and selecting products as easy as possible. Experts are always on hand to answer design questions and provide help when needed.

About Hermitage:

Hermitage was founded in Nashville in 1944, and for 75 years has been locally owned and operated. During that time, they have provided the very best selection in lighting, interior design, plumbing, hardware, and more. They carry products from the world's leading brands, and they are dedicated to helping every person find the perfect options for their home or business. If you're interested in learning more, then visit gohermitage.com today.

