Hernia Repair Mesh - Global Market Assessment 2020-2025 Featuring Analysis of BD, Ethicon (J&J), Medtronic, W.L. Gore, and Others

Oct 08, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hernia Repair Mesh Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the latest market data for the Global Hernia Repair Mesh Market. Information covered by this report includes:
- Unit volumes & pricing forecast from 2020-2025
- Analyses of the leading companies
- Global market share analysis
The report covers the impact of COVID-19 on the hernia repair mesh market, including a recent forecast from 2020 to 2025. COVID-19 has also impacted leading competitors, such as BD, Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon, Medtronic, W.L. Gore, and others. The report provides insights into trends, drivers, and limiters of the hernia repair mesh market, as well as highlights potential opportunities.
Companies Mentioned
- Atrium Medical/Maquet
- Bard/BD
- Cook
- Ethicon (J&J)
- Exogenesis
- Gore
- LifeCell
- Medtronic
- Novus Scientific
- RTI Surgical
