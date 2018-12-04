Hero Digital Announces Acquisition of Clock Four, Inc., Strengthening Its Customer Experience Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent customer experience agency, announced today that it has acquired Clock Four, Inc., a digital innovation agency serving some of the world's most powerful brands in financial services and high technology. Founded in San Francisco in 2006, Clock Four is a leader in customer experience strategy, brand activation, lifecycle marketing, and digital ecosystem development, with a focus on delivering real-world transformation for the modern CMO. The acquisition of Clock Four bolsters Hero Digital's strategy practice and domain expertise in financial services and B2B technology. Clock Four's long-served clients include U.S. Bank, Juniper Networks, and Veritas Technologies.

In today's interconnected, digitally-driven world, brand experience is paramount for consumers, whose expectations are ever increasing and whose opinions are easily voiced. According to Forrester, brands that lead in customer experience outperform others in the S&P 500 index by nearly 80 percent, while also retaining higher share of wallet and boasting customers that are seven times more likely to purchase from them over another brand. Hero Digital is known for delivering best-in-class customer experiences for leading brands such as Sephora, Western Digital, and Salesforce.

"Our clients look to us to solve their biggest customer experience challenges," said David Kilimnik, CEO of Hero Digital. "The consumer financial and B2B technology sectors continue to grow and evolve, and it is essential that we are keeping up with the pace of change. We want customers to understand our commitment to delivering outstanding results. We are thrilled to welcome Clock Four to Hero Digital and we look forward to driving continued success into 2019."

Clock Four's CEO, Jon Eberly, will be joining Hero Digital as Executive Vice President, and the Hero Digital and Clock Four teams will be integrating effective immediately. "This partnership with Hero Digital brings value to our clients and our employees," said Eberly. "We love what we do, and being part of a fast-growing agency with an exceptional reputation like Hero will enable us to do more of what we do, at scale. We absolutely share the same view that the market needs a next generation experience agency that delivers more effectively than the holding companies, the consultancies, and our other lumbering competitors."

Joost Thesseling, Managing Director at CI Capital, added, "Hero Digital's acquisition of Clock Four is a reflection of Hero's thoughtful, impactful approach to expanding its expertise and market reach through its acquisition strategy. We are excited to support Hero Digital as it continues to grow and improve its digital marketing model."

About Hero Digital

Today's brand opportunity is to compete and grow via a relentless focus on the customer. Hero Digital is the independent customer experience agency that turns vision into reality – crafting iconic experiences, building customer loyalty, and delivering results. With experts in strategy, data, design, and technology, Hero Digital offers a rare combination of digital skills. Hero Digital's lean teams are led by practitioners, so no time is wasted in delivering results from strategy through execution. A trusted advisor to the world's best brands, Hero's customer-centric experiences have defined companies like Western Digital, Sephora, Salesforce, and Aramark. For more information, visit www.herodigital.com.

About Clock Four

Clock Four is a digital innovation agency that creates award-winning, strategy-driven digital marketing solutions for some of the world's most important brands. We deliver real-world digital transformation for the modern CMO by deploying customer-centric, insight-driven creative on top of the most powerful modern marketing platforms available. For more information visit www.clockfour.com.

About CI Capital Partners

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 310 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information, visit www.cicapllc.com.

Hero Digital Contact:

Saleema Fazal

Hero Digital, LLC

415.286.9477

saleema.fazal@herodigital.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

KEKST

212.521.4800

SOURCE CI Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.cicapllc.com

