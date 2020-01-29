Hero Digital Forms "The Truth & Beauty Network" to Help Brands Grow by Delivering Purposeful Customer Experiences

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading independent customer experience (CX) company, today announced the formation of The Truth & Beauty Network, an alliance of leading voices, mavericks, and entrepreneurs, made up of brand marketers, publishers, and technology partners with a similar worldview: what's good for people, is good for business.

The Truth & Beauty Network was announced on stage by Hero Digital CMO Kenneth Parks during his keynote at Most Contagious New York, the flagship event from creative and strategic intelligence service Contagious. The event gathered an audience of 500+ forward-thinking brand and agency marketers.

Inaugural members of The Truth & Beauty Network include Adobe and Contagious.

Hero plans to curate and collaborate with network members to deliver content and solutions with real actionable initiatives that brands and marketers can use to elevate customer experiences that deliver "Truth," the customer reality, and "Beauty," a brand's response that places the customer at the center of business. The network will be used as a think tank to cross-pollinate ideas to become change agents within the industry.

"Brands can reclaim the trust they've lost — by shifting their purpose to better serve their customers and creating customer experiences to match. We want to ground the conversation in what it means to be human. The customer experience doesn't have to be just a transaction, but instead an opportunity — to prove the value of the brand," said Kenneth Parks, Chief Marketing Officer at Hero Digital. "We can't do this alone. This mission requires brands, partners, influencers, and consumers of the industry to fuel a conversation and create the needed change in our industry."

"Consumers crave more personal and meaningful experiences with brands. Hero Digital's new alliance is a great example of how a partner can leverage Adobe's market-leading technology to help deliver integrated, connected and impactful experiences for clients. We look forward to collaborating with Hero as inaugural members of The Truth & Beauty Network." – Tony Sanders, Senior Director-Americas Partner Sales at Adobe.

Hero also announced a partnership with Contagious to create The Truth & Beauty Event Series across three U.S. cities in 2020; the first will be held at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on March 5.

In October 2019, Hero Digital relaunched its brand with a fresh look and renewed purpose: to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives. A year in the making, the rebrand re-expressed the agency's purpose, offerings, and company values.

About Hero Digital:

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company born in California at the intersection of business, design, and technology. Our purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 500 companies invent, transform, and perform to deliver new brand and business value. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com .

SOURCE Hero Digital, LLC

Related Links

www.herodigital.com

