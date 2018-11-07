Heroes of Warland Launched in Huawei AppGallery
Nitro Games announced the launch of Heroes of Warland exclusively in Huawei AppGallery
00:38 ET
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Games announced its new game Heroes of Warland is now available in Huawei AppGallery, exclusively for a limited time. AppGallery is the app store preloaded on all Huawei & Honor smartphones and tablets.
Nitro Games and Huawei are celebrating the launch of Heroes of Warland in Huawei eco-Connect Europe event in Rome, Italy on November 8th. Nitro Games CEO Jussi Tähtinen is delivering a speech at the event. Pro-Gaming superstars Fatal1ty and BorasLegend are also joining the event in a live demonstration of the game at the eSports stage. Huawei eco-Connect Europe is the annual flagship event of Huawei in the European region.
"We are proud to release Heroes of Warland now available in Huawei AppGallery. This launch and the event in Rome are the first steps in our co-operation with Huawei. As an extra bonus for the Huawei consumers we are giving away a free in-game gift valued at 12 EUROs" says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder, Nitro Games Oyj.
Heroes of Warland is a team-based competitive multiplayer game on mobile. With Heroes of Warland, Nitro Games is introducing hero-based shooter genre on mobile for the first time. The genre has been highly popular on PC. Hero-based shooter means that the game has several hero characters, each with their individual skills and abilities, offering a unique and fun team multiplayer experience previously unseen on mobile.
Find out more about Heroes of Warland:
facebook.com/heroesofwarland
https://twitter.com/HeroesofWarland
instagram.com/heroesofwarland
For more information:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO
Phone: +358-44-388-1071
Email: jussi@nitrogames.com
Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor
Phone: +46-70-875-53-09
Email: sverker.littorin@nitrogames.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/heroes-of-warland-launched-in-huawei-appgallery,c2665495
The following files are available for download:
|
Pdf version of press release
|
http://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/i/how-huawei-release,c2522338
|
HoW Huawei release
SOURCE Nitro Games Oyj
Share this article