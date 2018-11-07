STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Games announced its new game Heroes of Warland is now available in Huawei AppGallery, exclusively for a limited time. AppGallery is the app store preloaded on all Huawei & Honor smartphones and tablets.

Nitro Games and Huawei are celebrating the launch of Heroes of Warland in Huawei eco-Connect Europe event in Rome, Italy on November 8th. Nitro Games CEO Jussi Tähtinen is delivering a speech at the event. Pro-Gaming superstars Fatal1ty and BorasLegend are also joining the event in a live demonstration of the game at the eSports stage. Huawei eco-Connect Europe is the annual flagship event of Huawei in the European region.

"We are proud to release Heroes of Warland now available in Huawei AppGallery. This launch and the event in Rome are the first steps in our co-operation with Huawei. As an extra bonus for the Huawei consumers we are giving away a free in-game gift valued at 12 EUROs" says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder, Nitro Games Oyj.

Heroes of Warland is a team-based competitive multiplayer game on mobile. With Heroes of Warland, Nitro Games is introducing hero-based shooter genre on mobile for the first time. The genre has been highly popular on PC. Hero-based shooter means that the game has several hero characters, each with their individual skills and abilities, offering a unique and fun team multiplayer experience previously unseen on mobile.

Find out more about Heroes of Warland:

www.heroesofwarland.com

facebook.com/heroesofwarland

https://twitter.com/HeroesofWarland

instagram.com/heroesofwarland

https://youtu.be/YUH2iqsp6FY

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO

Phone: +358-44-388-1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor

Phone: +46-70-875-53-09

Email: sverker.littorin@nitrogames.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/heroes-of-warland-launched-in-huawei-appgallery,c2665495

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15752/2665495/939993.pdf Pdf version of press release http://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/i/how-huawei-release,c2522338 HoW Huawei release

SOURCE Nitro Games Oyj