HeroPlex Announces Appointment of a New Member to its Advisory Board

WATERFORD, Wis., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroPlex, a charitable organization with a mission of healing environments for wounded military soldiers, today announces a partnership with Bancroft Architects & Engineers, and the addition of Dennis Mika to the Advisory Board. Dennis is the Director of Healthcare Design at Bancroft. "The addition of Dennis completes the necessary foundation of talent needed to create our world class team," states Executive Director Joel Berrettini.

Paul Jenkins, CEO, Bancroft Architects and Engineers - "Bancroft was founded by disabled Veterans dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans. Our commitment to doing charitable work has been unwavering in the 20 years since we started, and we are proud of the designs we are providing to the HeroPlex Foundation, a charity that shares our commitment to Veterans."

Dennis Mika, a nationally renowned architect, brings more than 35 years of experience designing hospitals throughout the nation to Veteran owned Bancroft Architects and Engineers. He specializes in creating innovative healthcare spaces that provide world-class, patient-centered care. His most significant projects include Northwest Community Hospital 's New Patient Pavilion, Northwestern Memorial Hospital Prentice Women's Hospital, and Sherman Hospital's John Graham Ambulatory Care Center. A native of Aurora, IL graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a degree in Architecture. He is Evidence-based Design Accredited and Certified and a member of the AIA. His projects have received national recognition and won numerous industry awards.

About HeroPlex

Joel Berrettini, Executive Director, HeroPlex Foundation has done significant charitable work with the Gary Sinise Foundation. It was this experience that launched his vision to partner with an inexorable Board of Directors The HeroPlex Foundation is a 501(c)3 that gets 100% of its funding through private and corporate donations to assist in fulfilling their mission.

SOURCE HeroPlex Foundation