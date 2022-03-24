Herring Market Size to Grow USD 187.76mn | Technavio

Herring Market: Driver

The rising demand for low-value fish in developing countries is driving the herring market growth. The prevalence of malnutrition is the highest in Africa. According to organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and FAO recognize, the fishing industry can cater to the nutritional requirement in underdeveloped countries with developmental support policies. The prices of commercially important fish, such as salmon, tuna, and cod, are rising every year. As a result, the demand for low-value fish species such as small pelagics (including herring) is rising among low-income consumers, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries. Thus, the growing demand for low-value fish, especially herring, is anticipated to increase because of the food scarcity issues in developing countries and increasing prices of high-value commercial fish. These factors are driving the market growth.

Herring Market: Vendor Analysis

The herring market report offers information on several market vendors, including AS KURSA, Barry Group Inc., Channel Fish Co. Inc., Cornelis Vrolijk, Denholm Seafoods Ltd., Domstein AS, Esser Haringgroothandel en Rokerij BV, Haringhandel A. Hoek BV, Iceland Seafood International, Kattegat Seafood APS, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Nergard AS, Nordic Group AS, NOREBO Holding, Northbay Pelagic Ltd., OSTBALTFISH Ltd., and Saare Fishexport OU, among others.

Herring Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into Atlantic herring, Pacific herring, and others. The Atlantic herring segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Atlantic herrings are found in abundance across the world. They are spread across North Atlantic water bodies, and the fishing season is open throughout the year for this variety. Exporters, processors, aquaculture owners, fishmeal manufacturers, among others, are the major buyers of Atlantic herrings. Moreover, Europe is the leading consumer of herring fish in the world. Herring fish is increasingly caught and consumed in Europe DUE to its occurrence in abundance in the North Atlantic, Baltic, and the North Sea. Such a high demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Russia, Norway, Denmark, and The Netherlands are the key countries for the herring markets in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The growing exports will drive the herring market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Herring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 187.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.06 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 64% Key consumer countries US, Russia, Norway, Denmark, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AS KURSA, Barry Group Inc., Channel Fish Co. Inc., Cornelis Vrolijk, Denholm Seafoods Ltd., Domstein AS, Esser Haringgroothandel en Rokerij BV, Haringhandel A. Hoek BV, Iceland Seafood International, Kattegat Seafood APS, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Nergard AS, Nordic Group AS, NOREBO Holding, Northbay Pelagic Ltd., OSTBALTFISH Ltd., and Saare Fishexport OU Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

