Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.804 on the Common Stock and $0.731 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends are payable March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record February 19, 2021. It is the 365th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 146th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

